From Iceland — More Coronavirus Restrictions In Capital Area

Even tighter restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus are being implemented in the capital today, Fréttablaðið and Vísir reported this morning.

These include the closure of hair salons, beauty salons and massage parlours, and the compulsory wearing of masks in shops. Restaurants will remain open but will be obliged to close at 9pm each evening. The proximity limit is also being widened to two metres, including in all stores, and swimming pools and fitness centres will remain closed.

However, the rules are different for children born in 2005 or later, with school swimming pools permitted to remain open and sport and leisure activities permitted. Rules on proximity and number limits also do not apply to children born in 2005 or later.

The restrictions were proposed by the epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason and agreed to by Minister of Health Svandís Svavarsdóttir. A report on the government’s official website says that the duration of these rules is up to and including October 19th. They apply to the capital area, which includes Reykjavík, Seltjarnarnes, Mosfellsbær, Kjósarhreppur, Hafnarfjörður, Garðabær and Kópavogur.

The public are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and not to travel unnecessarily from the capital area to the countryside and vice versa.

