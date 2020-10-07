From Iceland — Proposed Ban On Sale Of Energy Drinks To Under 16s

Photo by NHRHS2010/Wikimedia Commons

The Food Administration will propose to the government that the sale of energy drinks to children under the age of 16 years old should be banned, RUV reports.

The sale of energy drinks to minors was made illegal in the UK in 2019 and many experts in Iceland have long advocated for the ban to be seriously considered here too.

Now, a new study suggests that the consumption of caffeinated energy drinks by Icelandic people in the 8th to 10th grades is among the highest in Europe. The risk assessment committee submitted a report to the Food Administration on the health risks in young people, related to the consumption of high levels of caffeine.

“Conservative estimates show that, compared to Norwegian young people, the consumption of caffeinated drinks among Icelandic young people is up to twice as high,” the report states, adding that around 30% of young Icelanders regularly consume caffeinated energy drinks.

The report also states that “the consumption of caffeinated drinks has a negative effect on sleep and mental well-being, and is above the amount that can cause an increase in blood pressure and thus increases stress on the cardiovascular system”.

On the basis of this risk assessment, the Food Administration will propose changes to the rules around the selling of these beverages, as well as increased education with the aim of limiting young people’s access to energy drinks.

