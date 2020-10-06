From Iceland — Landslide In Eyjafjörður

Photo by Facebook/Northeast Iceland Police

A landslide fell from the mountains above the farm Gislá 2 in Eyjafjörður at eleven o’clock this morning, according to Fréttablaðið. No one was in the house when the landslide occurred, and it stopped about one hundred metres above the house.

The police in Northeast Iceland are now on site and an expert from the Icelandic Meteorological Office is expected to assess the situation. The possibility of further landslides occurring has not yet been excluded.

Vísir spoke to Birgir H. Arason, a farmer in Gullbreka who watched the landslide fall: “I was just working out here and I heard a loud thud and thought it was a car coming home, but it wasn’t. Then I thought it was a plane coming but then I heard and saw that it was a landslide that came here from the mountain just north of me and directly above Gilsá, which is the nearest town north of me on the Akureyri side. It was a huge amount of noise and mud that came down and it went on for about four minutes.”

The Civil Protection Department made an announcement and shared photos of the landslide on Facebook.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.