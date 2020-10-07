From Iceland — 87 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 7, 2020

Vísir/Vilhelm

87 were diagnosed with coronavirus domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning. This a decrease of 12 from Monday, when 99 new infections were diagnosed. No infections were diagnosed at the border, and 53% of those diagnosed were already in quarantine at the time of testing.

4,045 people are currently in quarantine in Iceland – an increase of 500 between days. 795 are in quarantine with confirmed coronavirus; of these, 685 are in the capital area.

18 are currently in hospital with COVID-19; 4 of these are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infection is currently 182.2 per 100,000, whilst the incidence of border infections is 7.4. Since coronavirus was first discovered in Iceland on February 28th, 3,172 people have been diagnosed with it.

Stricter measures to prevent the spread of the virus were introduced to the capital area today, reported on by the Grapevine here.

More information from covid.is/data follows.

