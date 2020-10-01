From Iceland — Health System Costs 735,315 ISK Per Person

Photo by Adobe Stock

According to a report from Vísir, the health system will cost 735,315 ISK per person next year, which is 23,789 ISK more than was expected in the original 2020 budget proposal. This information is given on the Ministry of Finance’s website.

Publishing expenses per person is a new idea which was first implemented last year, and is being used again this time around.

Disability benefits in the social security system will cost 203,571 per person ISK, for example, and transport will cost 125,667 ISK per person. Universities will cost 140,490 per person ISK; family affairs 125,667 ISK per person; secondary schools 103,081 ISK per person and law enforcement 50,335 ISK.

Healthcare costs significantly the most per person. The second highest expenditure per person is on the elderly at 249,963 ISK per person – almost 500,000 less than healthcare.

