From Iceland — Alcohol Tax To Increase

Alcohol Tax To Increase

Published October 1, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Danninja/Wikimedia Commons

According to the budget proposal released this morning, excise duties on petrol, alcohol, tobacco and oil will increase by 2.5% next year. This was reported by Fréttablaðið this morning.

The alcohol tax is expected to return 20.25 billion ISK to the Treasury next year, whilst the tobacco tax is expected to return 6 billion ISK, and the petrol tax 9.7 billion ISK.

Iceland already pays the most alcohol tax of any country in Europe: the Grapevine reported on this when alcohol taxes were raised for 2018. On a bottle of vodka, for example, taxes make up 5,419 ISK of the 7,300 price.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #31: 91% of Icelanders Would Vote For Joe Biden

RVK Newscast #31: 91% of Icelanders Would Vote For Joe Biden

by

News
Health System Costs 735,315 ISK Per Person

Health System Costs 735,315 ISK Per Person

by

News
Children Present Human Rights Report To UN

Children Present Human Rights Report To UN

by

News
Difficulty Receiving ‘Quota Refugees’

Difficulty Receiving ‘Quota Refugees’

by

News
Most Positive Border Test Results Are Icelandic

Most Positive Border Test Results Are Icelandic

by

News
Icelandic Author Tops German Bestseller Lists

Icelandic Author Tops German Bestseller Lists

by

Show Me More!