From Iceland — RVK Newscast #31: 91% of Icelanders Would Vote For Joe Biden

RVK Newscast #31: 91% of Icelanders Would Vote For Joe Biden

Published October 1, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In today’s newscast: Eight people are at the hospital because of COVID-19. Two are in critical health. Icelandair laid off 88 staff workers. Eimskip apologies for using the third world for a dumping ground for their ships and 91% of the Icelandic nation would vote for Biden instead of Donald Trump. And Valur Grettisson tells the news while riding on a scooter.

