From Iceland — RVK Newscast #31: 91% of Icelanders Would Vote For Joe Biden

Photo by Art Bicnick

In today’s newscast: Eight people are at the hospital because of COVID-19. Two are in critical health. Icelandair laid off 88 staff workers. Eimskip apologies for using the third world for a dumping ground for their ships and 91% of the Icelandic nation would vote for Biden instead of Donald Trump. And Valur Grettisson tells the news while riding on a scooter.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door