From Iceland — Over One Thousand Children Awaiting Psychological Diagnosis

Photo by Pixabay/Semevent

1,193 children across Iceland are awaiting psychological diagnosis or treatment, RÚV reported this morning.

The biggest individual lists include 584 awaiting diagnosis at the Developmental and Behavioural Centre, 107 at BUGL–Landspítali’s child and adolescent psychiatry ward, 159 in the capital area, and 132 at Heilbrigðisstofnun Suðurlands.

The average waiting time for BUGL outpatients is currently about seven and a half months, though the majority of admissions there are emergency admissions which take place on the same day.

This was stated by Svandís Svavarsdottír, Minister of Health, in response to a question by Guðmundur Ingi Kristinsson of the People’s Party about children’s mental health provisions.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.