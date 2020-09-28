From Iceland — Earthquake in Bárðarbunga

Photo by TF-SIF, Tobias Dürig

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake took place in Bárðarbunga just after midnight last night, Fréttablaðið reported this morning. Several smaller aftershocks followed, the largest of which was 2.0 in magnitude. The earthquake and its aftershocks all took place in a thirteen minute time period between five past and eighteen minutes past midnight.

The most recent earthquakes of this magnitude–also measuring 4.8–took place in January and April this year. The tremors which took place in April were reported on by the Grapevine here.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 which took place in Grímsey on Friday has also been followed by smaller shockwaves, with a magnitude 2.9 tremor shaking the earth 13km northeast of the island just before six o’clock this morning. Yesterday morning, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake took place in the same area.

