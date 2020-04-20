From Iceland — Tremors Recorded Near Bárðarbunga Volcano This Morning

Tremors Recorded Near Bárðarbunga Volcano This Morning

Published April 20, 2020

Photo by TF-SIF, Tobias Dürig

Several tremors were recorded just northeast of the Bárðarbunga volcano under the Vatnajökull glacier this morning, data from the Icelandic Met Office shows.

While most of these tremors were just under or just over a magnitude of 1, the largest was a 4.8, recorded at 3:54 this morning. Despite this, no volcanic activity was recorded.

Bárðarbunga has long been on the radar, but speculations over an impending eruption were last being reported on some five years ago. This was later supplanted by the actual eruption of Holuhraun, far to the north of Bárðarbunga in the Icelandic Highlands. That eruption saw magma bubble to the surface and last some six months.

The most recently troubling activity concerns Mt. Þorbjörn on the Reykjanes peninsula, the area of which has seen thousands of tremors and significant swelling since last January, most likely due to a magma intrusion. While the area is still being monitored closely, activity has been relatively calm recently, and there are as yet no signs of an imminent eruption.

