From Iceland — “Chew Away” Campaign Keeps Reykjavík’s Streets Clean

“Chew Away” Campaign Keeps Reykjavík’s Streets Clean

Published September 28, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Guðjón Óskarsson

Since July, seventy year old Guðjón Óskarsson has cleaned 18,000 pieces of chewing gum from off the streets of Reykjavík, MBL reports.

You may have seen the “Chew Away!” signs around town, displayed by Guðjón to draw attention to the habit people have of spitting their gum onto the pavements. He hopes that people start to think twice before spitting in the future. He explains “It’s the huge amount of nicotine gum that’s difficult. It’s much harder to remove than normal chewing gum.”

Since starting his project, Guðjón has been given the full support of the city council, who have now hired him as a contractor to continue his work, at least for the next few months. The extension of his contract will be reviewed in the spring. He uses a special cleaning device, which heats water and soap up to 102 degrees and melts and loosens the hard gum.

Guðjón says he started the campaign after losing his job in the tourism industry earlier this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find out more about Guðjón’s campaign herex.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Highest Inflation In 16 Months

Highest Inflation In 16 Months

by

News
Rise In Women’s Unemployment

Rise In Women’s Unemployment

by

News
Father Wins Custody Despite Sexual Abuse Claims

Father Wins Custody Despite Sexual Abuse Claims

by

News
Icelandic Economy Has A Chance Of Strong Recovery

Icelandic Economy Has A Chance Of Strong Recovery

by

News
400 Icelanders Named In Zhenhua Data Leak

400 Icelanders Named In Zhenhua Data Leak

by

News
RVK Newscast #30: Drunk English Tourist, Sailors With Covid-19 And Polly Chase Off A Raven

RVK Newscast #30: Drunk English Tourist, Sailors With Covid-19 And Polly Chase Off A Raven

by

Show Me More!