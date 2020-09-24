From Iceland — Winter Is Coming...

Photo by Vedur.is

Winter is well on its way and snow has started falling in some parts of Iceland over night. A Yellow Warning has been issued for snow in the East of the country.

With sleet in the North East and snowfall expected on mountain roads, drivers are being urged to be extra careful as driving conditions continue to deteriorate. A Northerly wind of 10-18 m/s will hit the region, with coastal areas being most effected with blowing snow and poor visibility.

As the day continues, precipitation and wind will ease and tonight should be mostly clear throughout the country. However, slow winds and clear nights make morning frost likely.

Snow can also be expected in the North West and the East Fjords over the next few days.

In the South East, slightly stronger winds of 13-20 m/s are to be expected, but weather will continue to remain fair over the next couple of days, with temperatures between 0 and 7 degrees celsius.

For more information and weather updates, head to Vedur.is.

