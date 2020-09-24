From Iceland — 60 Sheep Dead In Truck Accident

Photo by Art Bicnick

60 sheep were killed when a transport truck overturned on Dynjandisheiði yesterday, according to a report from Vísir. A Facebook post from the police in the Westfjords revealed that there were 310 sheep in the transport truck at the time. The police are looking into the cause of the accident, and the district veterinarian was informed about the incident.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. In 2012, nine sheep died when a truck carrying two hundred of them to the slaughterhouse got in an accident.

As may be expected, drivers also have collisions with sheep who have wandered onto the road. The experience is quite common, and sadly, most people who hit sheep simply drive away.

This is not advised. When a car hits a sheep, there is usually considerable damage done to the vehicle, and sheep and lamb usually die upon impact. If you do hit a sheep or lamb with your car, your best course of action is to call the police at once. Chances are they can identify what farm the animal came from. Most farmers have insurance against this kind of loss of livestock, and you will only be fined if it is later determined that the accident was caused by your negligence.

Be careful on the roads out there, and remember to look both ways when making ewe turns.

