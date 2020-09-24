From Iceland — Bomb From World War II Found And Destroyed

Photo by Icelandic Coast Guard

A bomb from World War II was found in Sandskeiði, just east of Reykjavík, yesterday and destroyed.

The bomb was found under three high voltage cables that run to the capital area and the Coast Guard‘s special operations and bomb disposal squad was called out.

Due to its delicate position—the voltage lines carry electricity to Reykjavík and the surrounding area—the bomb was carefully moved with special equipment and taken to a safe place before it was destroyed.

An ambulance was on site for security reasons, as is always the case if a bomb like this needs to be moved.

The official statement from the Coast Guards reads that, “The destruction of the bomb went well, as did the co-operation between the Coast Guard, the police in the capital area and the Fire Brigade of the capital area.”

