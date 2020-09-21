From Iceland — Thousands Of Face Masks Donated To Secondary Schools & Universities

Photo by Pexels

The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture is collaborating with Ministry of Health to ensure that secondary schools and universities have access to 20,000 to 25,000 face masks, Fréttablaðið reports.

According to new guidelines, issued by The Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, all students and staff in Reykjavík area secondary schools and universities are now obligated to wear masks at all times whilst on campus.

The masks are being distributed by Landspítali hospital today and should ensure that on-site education and learning remains relatively unchanged as the pandemic continues.

The Ministry also stated that the use of masks in schools outside the capital area will be assessed on individual cases and the circumstances of each school, based on the spread of the infection in the local community.

E-learning will continue

Jón Atli Benediktsson, the Rector of the University of Iceland addressed students about the new regulations, saying, “The buildings of the University of Iceland are open to students. To ensure the university’s work continues, it is very important to pay attention to individual epidemic prevention, wash your hands very carefully, use sanitiser and respect the 1 metre rule.”

Jón is also encouraging teachers to increase e-learning, due to recommendations given by epidemiologists, and is putting emphasis on allowing new students to study on site where possible. In addition, deCODE Genetics are offering screening to all staff and students at the university.

“I want to encourage those of you who have not used this resource to book an appointment. Follow the rules of civil protection without exception, dear students and colleagues. Be at home without hesitation if the slightest symptoms are noticed. Download the infection control app from the Medical Director of Health. These actions are in response to the current wave of upheavals. Let’s continue to stand together because of the determination we have made so far. That way, we secure our jobs and a stronger community. ”

Last week, three employees and some students at the university were diagnosed with Covid-19, resulting in the quarantining of everyone who works in the main building of the University, including the Rector.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.