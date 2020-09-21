From Iceland — This Week’s Weather Forecast: A Warm Weekend Ahead

Photo by Vedur.is

The weather over the next few days will bring snow, rain and a whole lot of wind, according to the Icelandic Met Office.

Today (Monday 21st) a South Westerly wind will bring rain, with snow in some parts of the North. The East will remain fairly dry until the afternoon, and temperatures around the country will range between 1°C and 8°C, with the warmest temperatures in the South.

Tomorrow’s weather will be similar, but with calmer winds and increasing precipitation in the North West.

On Wednesday, expect rain in the South and snow in the North, with a much lighter Northerly wind of 8 – 15 m/s and temperatures of 0°C to 5°C.

Temperatures on Thursday could reach 7°C during the day, but expect rain or snow in the North. The South of the island should remain widely fair, with Northerly winds reaching a maximum of 10 m/s.

Friday will see an increased Southwesterly wind and rain in the South and West. The Northeast will remain partly fair and the whole country can enjoy some warmer temperatures.

The weekend will bring wind and rain to the South and East, with the Northeast staying mainly dry. Saturday’s temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C and on Sunday will be 4°C to 9°C.

There are currently no active weather warnings.

