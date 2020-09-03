From Iceland — Severe Weather Warning For North And East Iceland In Effect, Blizzard In The North

Photo by Icelandic Met Office

Severe weather warnings are being issued across the country today, with yellow and orange alerts being put into place in many regions of the island between 20:00 tonight and 23:59 tomorrow.

Over the next two days, those in the northeast and eastern coastal areas can expect orange level northerly blizzards, with mountain roads becoming impassable by this evening, and strong winds and heavy precipitation continuing through until late tomorrow night.

The northwest can also expect a northerly blizzard, with temperatures dropping close to freezing. This yellow level warning is in effect from 23:00 tonight until 12:00 tomorrow afternoon.

The Eastfjords and southeast areas should brace themselves for yellow level strong and severe gales, which will start this evening and continue until late tomorrow evening. In the Eastfjords, these high winds will bring with them sleet and snow, making higher mountain roads difficult to pass and, in the southeast, gusts reaching 30-35 m/s will make driving particularly hazardous for vehicles with trailers.

The Central Highlands are also on yellow level alert for northerly blizzards and severe gales. This alert is in place from 17:00 this evening until 23:59 tomorrow night.

The Icelandic Met Office is advising people in these areas to show caution and take extra care on roads.

For more details and updates, head to the Icelandic Met Office website. Road conditions updates can be found here, and it is highly advisable to check both sites before hitting the road.

