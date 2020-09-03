From Iceland — Autumn Is Coming: It's Earwig Season Again

Photo by Katja Schulz/Wikimedia Commons

An earwig that had dug itself into a nectarine was discovered this summer in Iceland, RÚV reports. The Icelandic Institute of Natural History points out that while these insects often arrive in Iceland via fruit and vegetable imports, they have been living in Iceland since at least the beginning of the 20th century.

The first reported instance of an earwig sighting in Reykjavík was in 1902, and reached disturbing numbers in 2011, when they were found in two different neighbourhoods in Hafnarfjörður. In fact, earwigs can be found all over Iceland, although inexplicably keeping themselves mostly in the western part of the country.

In the autumn, earwigs are fond of making their way into Icelandic homes to keep warm, so much like the golden plover heralds the Icelandic spring, it could be said that the earwig heralds the autumn.

Despite their ghastly appearance, earwigs are pretty much harmless. You would be nonetheless well advised to not have bowls of fruit left out on your kitchen counter.

