From Iceland — A Number Of Flights Canceled To And From Iceland

Photo by OhanaUnited/Wikimedia Commons

A number of flights that were planned today and tomorrow to and from Iceland have been canceled.

RÚV reports that Icelandair’s information officer, Ásdís Ýr Pétursdóttir, says that the company is currently working to adapt supply to demand.

Out of 16 announced departures from Keflavík Airport today, seven have been canceled as well as seven of 15 arrivals.

Tomorrow is said to be very similar, with six out of 17 arrivals having been canceled as well as six out of 16 departures.

Among the canceled flights today are arrivals and departures from and to: Copenhagen, Paris CDG, Stockholm Arlanda, Brussels, Frankfurt and Munich.

Places affected tomorrow are: Oslo, Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Copenhagen, Paris CDG and Frankfurt.

The vast majority of flights that have been canceled are operated by Icelandair.

Flights for Friday have not been canceled as of yet. Ásdís Ýr tells RÚV that decisions about flight supply are often made at short notice due to how fast the demand fluctuates, which they have been doing since March.

Affected passengers have three options when facing canceled flights: they can reschedule to another flight date, get a refund or a voucher.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.