From Iceland — RVK Newscast #24: The Clock Will Not Be Changed And Massive Unemployment

Photo by Art Bicnick

Over 8,000 people lost their jobs, but no one is at the hospital because of COVID-19. Flights are being cancelled because of tough borders, which the Director of Central Bank says can’t go on for much longer if Iceland wants to keep the economy intact. Finally, the Icelandic government has refused to change the clock on the grounds that it would only increase darkness in Icelandic lives.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door