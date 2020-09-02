From Iceland — RVK Newscast #24: The Clock Will Not Be Changed And Massive Unemployment


RVK Newscast #24: The Clock Will Not Be Changed And Massive Unemployment

Published September 2, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Over 8,000 people lost their jobs, but no one is at the hospital because of COVID-19. Flights are being cancelled because of tough borders, which the Director of Central Bank says can’t go on for much longer if Iceland wants to keep the economy intact. Finally, the Icelandic government has refused to change the clock on the grounds that it would only increase darkness in Icelandic lives.

