From Iceland — Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir Crowned As European Football Champion

Photo by Vísir / Getty

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, captain of the Icelandic national team in the UWCL, has been newly crowned as the European Football Champion after she scored the third and final goal in Spain last night for her French team Lyon, against her old team Wolfsburg, earning Lyon victory.

Lyon won the final against Wolfsburg by 3-1, Sara scoring their third goal in the final minutes.

Sara had started out the season playing for the German team Wolfsburg and only joined Lyon in July.

“I fully admit that I had a small knot in my stomach and didn’t know exactly what feelings would come up in this strange situation. It’s not long ago that I was playing for Wolfsburg, and it’s weird to be meeting the girls, especially in a final like this. I only felt it in the beginning but then I was so incredibly focused on the game to get it done with Lyon,” Sara is quoted saying in a Vísir report.

Sara and her team received lots of praise and congratulations for her accomplishment, for example, from Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland.

“It’s beautiful to see all this coverage and cheers. But I have to say that the cheers from my mom, dad and my brother stand out,” Sara says. “They simply have tears in their eyes. I called them and told them it was for them. They’ve always been there for me, I always have my phone with me and they call me every day. Since I’ve been five years old they’ve followed my training, streamed games after I left and the like. It is very special to be able to do this for them.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.