From Iceland — For The First Time In 3 Weeks, No New Cases Of Coronavirus Yesterday

For The First Time In 3 Weeks, No New Cases Of Coronavirus Yesterday

Published August 31, 2020

Photo by
Pixabay

No new cases of the coronavirus were recorded within Iceland yesterday, marking the first time in three weeks that this has happened, RÚV reports. Furthermore, the one hospitalisation reported has been completed; there is no longer anyone being hospitalised for the virus.

There are, however, 100 people in isolation—that is, 100 people with a confirmed case of the coronavirus who are being isolated—and 900 people in quarantine, meaning those who may have the virus but without testing confirmation one way or the other.

As can be seen in the graphs below, a distinct downward trend has been continuing over the past couple of weeks, but it is as yet too soon to say whether the curve will be flattened further.

