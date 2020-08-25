From Iceland — Iceland Government Tests Negative For COVID-19

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland’s government ministers have recieved their negative test results after having been screened twice for possible coronavirus infections in the past week. This was stated in an announcement by the Prime Ministers office.

The ministers had to undergo testing for possible COVID-19 infections after having had dinner at Hótel Rangá on August 18th following a government meeitng, where as it turned out a number of individuals staying at the hotel tested positive for the virus.

Ásmundur Einar Daðason, Minister of Social Affairs and Children, and Svandís Svavarsdóttir, Minister of Health, were the only ministers who did not have to go for screening, as they weren’t present for the dinner. According to the statement, three cabinet members who accompanied the government were also found negative in both screenings.

In a previous announcement by the Prime Minister’s office last Friday it had already been stated that the government ministers were considered to be in “the outer circle of the possible infection group” and therefore not part of the group most likely to have been exposed to infection.

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

