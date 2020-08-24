From Iceland — Unknown Body Discovered In Breiðholt

Photo by Vísir / Vilhelm

The body of an as of yet unidentified man was discovered in Breiðholt at the end of last week.

It was discovered in a clearing by a man walking in the area of the forest below Hólahverfi on Friday around noon. He then alerted the police according to reports by Vísir.

The central police are investigating the case together with the forensics department of the national police and are working to identify the body.

The person in question, an adult male, is believed to have died some weeks or even months ago, according to a report by RÚV. Nothing has been released further about his age, nationality or appearance of the discovered body. According to the reports, there is no suspicion of criminal activity and the individual had not been reported missing.

Karl Steinar Valsson, Chief Police Officer at the Central Investigation Department, told RÚV that forensic work is underway but that it could take a few more days to determine who the man is.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.