From Iceland — Björk Orchestral Concert Rescheduled

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

Björk’s concert series Björk Orkestral, that was supposed to be streamed live from Reykjavík in the concert hall Harpa this summer, has been postponed until 2021.

The series was originally set to take place in August, was then pushed to three dates in Autumn and now to the beginning of next year on January 17th, 24th, 31st and February 7th.

According to a statement on Icelandic Airwaves, the concert series was moved “because we can’t trust that the newly imposed restrictions will be be lifted in time for the shows and we always want to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and staff.”

It’s also stated that all the purchased tickets for the shows are still valid for the new dates and that no new tickets will be required.

“If however the new date is not convenient buyers have 14 days from to today, or to September 3rd 2020 to claim a full refund. To get a refund buyers need to contact the ticket seller at: midasala@harpa.is.”

