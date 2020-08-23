From Iceland — RVK Newscast #20: Paints Icelandic Mountains From Memory In Las Vegas

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Reykjavík Grapevine visited one of most promising artist in Iceland these days, Elli Egilsson, who paints Icelandic mountains from memory in Las Vegas where he lives with his wife María Birta. Valur Grettisson asked him about the contrast of painting icy mountains in the desert, and how art will survive in the time of COVID. The exhibition is at Port Gallery. You can find more paintings by Elli here.

