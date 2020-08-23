From Iceland — RVK Newscast #20: Paints Icelandic Mountains From Memory In Las Vegas


RVK Newscast #20: Paints Icelandic Mountains From Memory In Las Vegas

Published August 23, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Reykjavík Grapevine visited one of most promising artist in Iceland these days, Elli Egilsson, who paints Icelandic mountains from memory in Las Vegas where he lives with his wife María Birta. Valur Grettisson asked him about the contrast of painting icy mountains in the desert, and how art will survive in the time of COVID. The exhibition is at Port Gallery. You can find more paintings by Elli here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #21: A Conversation With The British Ambassador To Iceland

RVK Newscast #21: A Conversation With The British Ambassador To Iceland

by

News
Iron-Man Like Flight Over Iceland Via Jet Suit

Iron-Man Like Flight Over Iceland Via Jet Suit

by

News
WATCH: Gyda Releases Haunting And Beautiful New Video

WATCH: Gyda Releases Haunting And Beautiful New Video

by

News
Five Times More Residents In Epidemic Houses Than In First Wave

Five Times More Residents In Epidemic Houses Than In First Wave

by

News
Heated Discussion Over Possibly Raising Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Heated Discussion Over Possibly Raising Unemployment Insurance Benefits

by

News
Tourists On Their Way To Quarantine May Take Buses

Tourists On Their Way To Quarantine May Take Buses

by

Show Me More!