From Iceland — RVK Newscast #18: A Major COVID-19 Update

RVK Newscast #18: A Major COVID-19 Update

Published August 13, 2020

Poppy Askham and Valur Grettisson discuss the latest developments in Iceland’s second wave of COVID-19 infections and a new documentary series from Samherji, plus there’s some spooky goings on in Akureyri. It’s Poppy’s final newscast before she leaves the Grapevine team, but she returns the series to the capable hands/paws of Valur and Polly.

