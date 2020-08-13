From Iceland — Possible Cryptid Filmed In Iceland(?)

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A rather strange video was posted on Instagram yesterday, depicting what could be interpreted as a possible cryptid in Iceland (a cryptid being a creature whose existence and origins are mysterious and as of yet unknown such as the Loch Ness monster).

Icelandic rapper Vigdís Howser Harðardóttir, aka feverdreamofficial on Instagram, posted the clip on her page. It shows the Dettifoss waterfall almost right at the edge of a cliff, zooming into the rushing water but not before some odd movement can be seen just over the rocky edge. What appears to be a dark little figure is revealed to be moving right over the brink of a rock, although its shape is near impossible to determine.

In her post Vigdís writes that, she hadn’t noticed “this little creature […] Looking like the girl from Ring” in the video until later. “No drones, no birds, no plastic bags, what is it??” she writes.

In a conversation with Fréttablaðið, Vigdís says that she’s not claiming that whatever she filmed is some elf but that it is a bit freaky. She claims the video was not intended to turn out this way. She had been travelling with her boyfriend in the area and said that that day there were only a few people around at the waterfall and that the conditions of the area would have made it impossible for anyone to climb around in there.

According to the report, Vigdís does not intend to claim that there is anything supernatural going on, but the video is interesting and that is why she has decided to publish it.

The entire video can be seen here on Vigdís Instagram page or below.

