From Iceland — Hot Water Turned Off For A Few Hours In Parts Of Reykjavík

Photo by Nanna Dis

The utility company Veitur announced that the hot water will be turned off in the capital area for a few hours on Wednesday August 19th from 2:00 to 9:00.

It is estimated that around 50,000 people will be without hot water in that time frame.

On their website it is stated that this will be due to the connection of a new main pipeline to the district heating system of Árbær.

The affected areas are Hafnarfjörður, part of Garðabær, the upper parts of Kópavogur and Norðlingaholt in Reykjavík.

The announcement on the website also states that the reason for the shut-off is that there is an increase in the number of homes receiving hot water from the power plants in Hellisheidi and Nesjavellir. With that, less hot water will need to be taken from the Veitur sources in Reykjavík and Mosfellsbær. In so doing, it will be ensured that this important low-hot water area will be used by Reykjavík area residents in the long term.

In order to be able to make this change possible, it is necessary to empty the so-called Suðuræð, which is one of the main transport routes for hot water in the capital area, and connect it to the new main line. Suðuræðin carries hot water from tanks in Reynisvatnsheiði to the upper districts of the capital area as well as Hafnarfjörður.

You can find the map of homes that will be without hot water here or below:

Closures in Hafnarfjörður.

Closures in Garðabær Hraun and Urriðaholt.

Closures in Garðabær Búðir ​​and Lundir.

Closures in Kópavogur – Salir and Lindir.

Closures in Kópavogur – Vatnsendi.

Closures in Reykjavík – Norðlingaholt.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.