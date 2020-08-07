From Iceland — Sigur Rós Announces Their New Brand Of CBD Tintures

Photo by Tim Lambrecq

The Icelandic band Sigur Rós has announced on their website that they’re producing their own brand of CBD tinctures, which are based on the hemp plant (cannabis sativa).

The two tinctures types are entitled SLEEP and WAKE. The first is meant for relaxation, the latter for improved concentration. They are the product of a collaboration with the Icelandic CBD company Vona, which is based in Massachusetts (USA) and described as “a group of people united in their passion to explore the relationship between body and plant in order to provide unique artisanal products”.

According to the statement on the website: “Vona is a new collective of artists, researchers, farmers, formulators and experts in the field of CBD and novel cannabidiol, the chemical compound of the hemp plant (cannabis sativa) that won’t get you high but has been proven to have healing properties.”

The 1000mg-strength tinctures are said to be “made from craft organic hemp and grown from hand-picked seed” from which the oil is extracted and distilled to create the new formulas Sigur Rós has created in collaboration with Vona.

The legality of CBD has been a source for much discussion in Iceland in the past, as cannabis itself is illegal but there is no explicit ban CBD. Last year the bottled water company Icelandic Glacial was reported to have the intention to produce a CBD drink, although such a product has not entered the market so far.

This is also not the first CBD venture for Sigur Rós. In 2017 they already collaborated with the CBD brand Lord Jones to promote the Sigurberry CBD gumdrops. According to Fréttablaðið the gumdrops are made from CBD and THC however and therefore not legal in Iceland.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.