From Iceland — Short Circuit Causes Power Outages In The North

Photo by Art Bicnick

The electricity distribution company Rarik has announced extensive power outages in the north of the country. The outages are in Akureyri, Dalvík and in many parts of Eyjafjörður, and according to Rarik, are due to disruptions in Landsnet’s transmission system.

The lack of electricity can be traced back to a short circuit in the substation at Rangarávellir, when employees of Rarik and Landsnet were replacing a transformer in the substation. According to information from Landsnet’s website, work is underway to fix the issue and restore power.

RÚV reports that one person was taken to the hospital due to injuries connected to the short circuit, although Einar Einarsson, Managing Director of Landsnet’s Management Division, tells Vísir that information he has received indicates that the person in question is only slightly injured.

RÚV also reports that the hospital in Akureyri is currently on backup power but prolonged power outages are apparently not expected.

