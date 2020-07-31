Reykjavík Swimming Pools To Stay Open

Photo by Art Bicnick

Operation at Reykjavík’s swimming pools will be adapted to comply with the new distancing and gathering regulations that will be implemented at noon today, Vísir reports. The same goes for Ylströndina in Nauthólsvík and the Family Park and Zoo, to name a few places

This was the result of a City of Reykjavík Emergency Board meeting which took place yesterday.

The Department of Welfare has limited the number of patrons and adjusted gathering restrictions in order to protect vulnerable groups, and guidelines have been issued to residents in nursing homes, serviced apartments for senior citizens, and condominiums for the disabled. No units will close and services will not be reduced at this time.

As for swimming pools, opening hours will remain unchanged, but the number of people allowed in each individual hot pot and steam bath will be limited to account for distancing rules. Hand sanitizer will be available and the two-meter rule will be followed, as in other public places.

The usual schedule at the zoo will be canceled, and several exhibits, including the reptile house and the Þrumufleygur building, will be closed. Additionally, there will be a number of restrictions in the restaurant, and vending machines and barbecues in the area will be closed.

The City of Reykjavík announced that it is in a state of emergency, and thus appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with civil defense officials and epidemiologists’ guidance. Its services will remain largely unchanged, but working methods will be adjusted in keeping with the new restrictions.

