From Iceland — COVID-19 In Iceland: 11 New Infections, 50 Active Cases

Eleven new domestic infections were detected yesterday, bringing the total number of active infections to 50, according to covid.is.

Nine of the eleven individuals who tested positive on July 30th were not in quarantine before their diagnosis, Jóhann K. Jóhannsson, Director of Civil Protection confirmed in a conversation with Fréttablaðið. Work is now being done by the infection tracing team to determine the origin of these new infections.

Since the start of the current second spike in cases on July 23rd, 39 domestic infections have been detected. The current number of active infections is the highest it has been since May 3rd.

The number of people in quarantine increased by 72 overnight, meaning there are now 287 quarantined individuals. The domestic incidence rate over the last 14-days is 10.1 per 100,000.

Landspítali Tightens Rules

The first COVID-19 hospitalisation since mid-May was reported at Landspítali yesterday, June 30th. The individual is a senior citizen, so is considered high risk, but they are not on an intensive care ward.

Kamilla Sigríður Jósefsdóttir, Deputy Epidemiologist stated that more hospitalisations are expected in the next week, Visir reports. Symptoms become more severe in the second week of infection, so as the current group infections enter a second week more admissions are likely.

In response to the COVID-19 admission Landspítali reinstated a crisis level warning, triggering stricter rules for visitors. The hospital will require visitors to wear masks and relatives who have travelled abroad in the last 14 days will not be permitted to visit.

Mixed reception for new restrictions

As reported, tougher restrictions have been reimposed in response to the new wave of domestic infections. Health officials have welcomed the new measures, but there have been calls for the Health Minister to go even further.

Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE genetics stated that he was pleased with the decision, but that he would’ve preferred gatherings over 20 to be banned and restaurants to close, Visir reports. Currently measures permit gatherings of up to 100 individuals provided two-metre distancing is observed

Kári also believes that all arrivals to the country should be tested for COVID-19. At present travellers from four “safe” countries (Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway) are not required to undergo virus screenings at the border.

A civil protection information meeting will be held at 14:00 today.

This post was updated at 12:33, the number of newly diagnosed individuals who were not in quarantine has been corrected.

