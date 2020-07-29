VIDEO: Sheep Pedestrians In Norðurfjörður Tunnel

Photo by Austurfrétt/Jeff Clemmensen

The police in the Eastern Region had a rather unusual task on the morning of the 23rd when they had to move two lambs and their mother out of the Norðfjörður tunnel, Austurfrétt reports.

According to information from the police, the ewe and her two lambs had walked nearly three kilometres into the tunnel when the police officers found them and made it clear to the trio that they had to be taken back to Eskifjörður.

This went well, and the parties to the case proved cooperative, though they moved quite slowly. The police announcement also stated that other drivers passing through the tunnel were very patient, despite the fact that there was significant delay in traffic.

The last few days have been otherwise uneventful in the eastern police district.

You can watch a video of the sheep in question below.

Video Credit: Jeff Clemmensen

