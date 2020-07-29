From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds Nominated For An Emmy Award

Photo by Benjamin Hardman

Musician and producer Ólafur Arnalds was nominated for an Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music’.

He recieved the nomination for his work on the Apple TV+ show “Defending Jacob”.

The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced yesterday and Ólafur shared it on his Twitter page.

I just got nominated for an Emmy Award! 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/nbhgplTtlZ — Ólafur Arnalds (@OlafurArnalds) July 28, 2020

Ólafur has been nominated for numerous awards in the past and won the British Film and Television Academy’s BAFTA Award for his music in the 2014 television series Broadchurch.

Ólafur is known for his minimalist piano tunes with a touch of experimental loops and beats and sounds ranging from ambient-electronic to atmospheric pop.

Other nominees for this year’s Emmy Award in this category are Nathan Barr (for his work on Carnival Row and Hollywood), Laura Karpman (for Why We Hate), Antonio Gambale (for Unorthodox) and The Rza (for Wu-Tang: An American Saga).

The award will be presented on September 20th.

You can listen to Ólafur’s theme music here or below.

You can also check out previous Grapevine coverage on Ólafur Arnalds here.

