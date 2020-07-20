From Iceland — RVK Newscast #13: Laugavegur By Night


RVK Newscast #13: Laugavegur By Night

Published July 20, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

In this episode we take a stroll down the busy Laugavegur highstreet at 23:00 – the time bars and clubs are forced to close due to the current COVID-19 restricitions. Tune in to hear about Inspired By Iceland’s strange new campaign, the impact of the pandemic on the tourism economy and some stormy weather in the Westfjords.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

