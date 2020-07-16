From Iceland — Seventeen Planes To Arrive In Keflavík Today

Photo by Maarten Visser

According to Vísir, seventeeen new passenger flights are expected to arrive at Keflavík Airport, starting from 8:00 this morning.

Note: If you’re looking for the latest travel advice and updates go to covid.is or read our guide to border procedures. There’s also a handy video from the Icelandic health authorities.

The number of arriving flights is in line with the arrival numbers from previous days, according to the Isavia website, but this is the first day under the new regulation that was announced earlier this week by Iceland’s chief epidemiologist Þórólf­ur Guðna­son.

As of today, tourists from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Germany will be added to the list of countries that are exempt from screening and quarantine from Covid-19. Previously, only the Faroe Islands and Greenland were on that list. Ten of the seventeen flights expected in Keflavík today originate from countries that fall under the new rules.

Icelanders returning home from these countries will also be exempt from the mandatory precautionary measures, but are encouraged to exercise caution fourteen days after returning home, maintain individual infection control and for the time being avoid contact with vulnerable individuals.

The condition for the exemption is that the tourist have not visited an area classified as a risk area in the fourteen days before arriving in Iceland.

