From Iceland — New COVID-19 Advice Video For Tourists Visiting Iceland

Health authorities debuted a video explaining Iceland’s current border procedures in a press conference yesterday. The video is available in English and clearly sets out the steps tourists must take before travelling in Iceland.

In case you missed it, visitors are required to pre-register before flying and then take a COVID-19 R test on arrival or go into quarantine for 14 days. The video stresses the need for tourists to travel responsibly, a key part of which is downloading the Rakning-19 app.

Screening for COVID-19 at the border has now been going on for just under a month. To date, 27,291 samples have been tested and 58 cases have been found, just 12 of which have been active infections resulting in travellers being placed in isolation.

