Iceland’s Weekend Forecast: Warm And Sunny, Then Warm And Rainy

The weekend forecast is looking good, as far as weather in Iceland is concerned. A temperature of up to 20°C and plenty of sun is forecast in the south of the country. The northern part of the country will, however, see lower temperatures and more clouds and scattered showers. A light breeze can be expected in the west and northwest between 3-8 meters per second, with stronger winds in the east between 8-13 meters per second.

Temperatures will range between 8-15°C throughout most of the country, but will get up to 20°C in southeast Iceland.

On Saturday, winds in the southwest can be expected from 3-8 meters per second. Rain is expected in most parts of the country, with a temperature of 10-18°.

Sunday will see intermittent rain and a slight change in the direction of the wind. The temperature will again range between 10°C and 18°C, with warmer temperatures in the northeast.

This is perfect weather to check out the last days of the Reykjavík Fringe Festival this weekend. Just saying.

