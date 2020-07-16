From Iceland — Húsavík Capitalising On Eurovision Film's Success

Photo by YouTube/Screenshot

The town of Húsavík has been taking advantage of its newfound popularity after the success of “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” Fréttablaðið reports. Besides the new bar called Jaja Ding Dong, the Húsavík Chamber of Commerce and Tourism wants the back-up shelter that belongs to Völsungur’s Football team, the same shelter that served as the bus-stop in the Eurovision movie, to be put where it was in the film. In addition, there is interest in recreating the elf house from the movie, and some companies are offering Eurovision hiking tours.

The bus stop at which Lars and Sigrit leave for Reykjavík in the film is actually a football back-up shelter. Hinrik Wöhlers, director of the Húsavík Chamber of Commerce and tourism, requested that the planning and executive council of Norðuþing allow the shelter to be moved by the harbour, its location in the film. “People are still naturally trying to make use of this,” he said. “The idea is to recreate the film set. There are certain things from the film that would be fun to put up again, such as the bus shelter and the elf house, for people to see.”

Those who have seen the movie know the importance of the elf house. Those scenes were in fact shot in Scotland, but there are many places in Húsavík that could be suitable for the elf house. Hinrik said it is not clear who will build such a house for tourists to see. “There are some private parties excited about it,” he said.

He added that some companies are capitalising on the film’s success in other ways. “There are companies here in town going on Eurovision hikes. And then the Jaja Ding Dong bar has of course been opened,” he said, adding that Húsavík’s role in the film came as a pleasant surprise to the town’s residents. “This is of course an absolute masterpiece, which we all agree on, although some film critics may disagree with us,” he said.

Overall, the film has created a positive image for the town of Húsavík, not least of all as a result of the song at the end of the movie. “When you walk around the town, you hear the songs from the movie echoing through the streets,” Hinrik said. In his professional opinion, the film has increased public interest in Húsavík fivefold. “The film is a great representation of the town, which you cannot put a price tag on. We are very grateful, and we intend to make the best use of it.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also support us by checking out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.