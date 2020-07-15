From Iceland — Stormy Weather Ahead

Photo by Pexels / pixabay

A storm front is expected to sweep across the country tomorrow, coming from the Greenland sea, that will determine the weather for the days to come.

According to vedur.is, the front is expected to move northeast across the country and be unusually strong for the season.

The rain and wind is expected to increase from the southeast today and be particularly strong under Eyjafjöll and in the central Highlands tonight. A yellow weather warning is in effect for the area.

On Thursday, the storm is expected to move north and towards the Westfjords ,where the wind should decrease although colder temperatures and ongoing rain are forecasted on Friday and over the weekend, with 15°C being about the highest temperatures we can hope for.

Travelers and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the weather forecast and the condition of the roads before embarking on a trip. Falling rocks and landslides can occur in the mountains when it rains a lot and rising water levels in rivers are also expected. It’s not unlikely that more weather warnings will be added later in the week.

