From Iceland — PREMIERE: Matthildur Drops New Video For "Heartbeat"

Photo by Birna Schram Eva Schram

Singer/songwriter and producer Matthildur has released a new video. The Reykjavík native has been making music under her own name since 2018, heavily influenced by late 90’s RnB. Her music is emotive and unafraid of touching on matters of the heart. It is therefore appropriate that the single from her latest EP is titled “Heartbeat.”

We have the great privilege to be premiering the video for this single, and Matthildur’s first music video in general. The video is directed by Birna & Eva Schram.

It sounds like a love song, and the video has strong romantic elements, but it eschews heteronormativity by leaving men entirely out of it. She graciously agreed to answer a few questions for us about the song, the video, and the future.

What can you tell us about the song?

“‘Heartbeat’ is a song I wrote a while ago, one of the first I’ve ever written. At the time I was really looking into all kinds of relationships, between friends, family and romantic relationships. It’s about how you can sometimes want something better, but it’s hard to let go.”

How are you going to celebrate the release of the new video?

“We had a screening of the video last Friday along with an intimate concert at Mengi. The night was a success and me and my team were so happy!”

What new things can we expect from you in 2020?

“I will be releasing a full length album later this year! I’m writing and producing it myself and I’m so excited to release it. There will also be some more visual stuff coming out!”

There you have it! Keep an eye out for a new album from the songstress later this year. Until then, Matthildur’s new video, “Heartbeat” can be seen below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

