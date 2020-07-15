From Iceland — Deboned Lamb Found In Dritvík

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

A deboned lamb has been found in Dritvík in Snæfellsnes, according to a report by Vísir. A picture of the carcass was supposedly shared in a Facebook group of sheep farmers. The only remains of the discovered sheep are its scalp, the wool coat and the spine.

By the looks of the remains, it would seem that whoever killed the six-week old lamb, knew what they were doing when taking it apart and presumably eating it. There was apparently a recently used fireplace near the cadaver, making it more likely that the sheep was cooked on the site.

According to a report by Skessuhorn, the lamb was marked and thus it was possible to contact its owner. The case is now under investigation by the police in West Iceland.

Sheep theft is very rare in Iceland and still considered a heinous crime. The last big scandal surrounding the death of a sheep in Iceland was about three years ago, when a group of tourists, who claimed to have wanted to end an injured sheep’s suffering, killed the animal. They’re were charged with sheep theft and fined 120.000 ISK for property damage.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.