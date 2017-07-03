News
Tourists Cut Lamb's Throat

Yesterday, police in east Iceland charged a group of nine tourists with stealing and killing a lamb, reports RÚV.

Locals watched as the tourists chased down the lamb and called the police. When police arrived, the people initially tried to hide the lamb, but then claimed to have been relieving it of its suffering.

Björgvin Gunnarsson, a farmer in Berufjörður and the owner of the lamb, says that he was at a dinner party when his daughter called to inform him of tourists chasing a lamb. He arrived at the scene with the police shortly afterwards. The group maintained their innocence until the officer searched their vehicle, where he found the animal.

“They started out by lying, claiming they had just been taking pictures and didn’t want to admit anything,” Björgvin said. “It was harrowing seeing the lamb with its throat cut inside of a black plastic bad.”

