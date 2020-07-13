From Iceland — Icelandair and airBaltic In Collaboration

Photo by Wikimedia Commons | Juergen Lehle

Icelandair and the Latvian airline airBaltic have entered a cooperation agreement on the two companies’ combined flights, Morgunblaðið reports. This means that both airlines can sell and issue tickets to each other.

This way Icelandair customers can buy a ticket from Iceland or the United States to airBaltic’s many locations in the Baltics and Eastern Europe. On the other hand, airBaltic customers can buy tickets to Iceland and to Icelandair’s many destinations in North America.

In an official announcement from Icelandair, CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated that collaboration strengthens Keflavík International Airport’s status as a hub, and supports the increase in tourism.

