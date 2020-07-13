From Iceland — Icelandair and airBaltic In Collaboration

Icelandair and airBaltic In Collaboration

Published July 13, 2020

Nico Borbely
Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons | Juergen Lehle

Icelandair and the Latvian airline airBaltic have entered a cooperation agreement on the two companies’ combined flights, Morgunblaðið reports. This means that both airlines can sell and issue tickets to each other.

This way Icelandair customers can buy a ticket from Iceland or the United States to airBaltic’s many locations in the Baltics and Eastern Europe. On the other hand, airBaltic customers can buy tickets to Iceland and to Icelandair’s many destinations in North America.

In an official announcement from Icelandair, CEO Bogi Nils Bogason stated that collaboration strengthens Keflavík International Airport’s status as a hub, and supports the increase in tourism.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Well, You Asked: Big Time Griller, Big Time Killer

Well, You Asked: Big Time Griller, Big Time Killer

by

News
Icelandic Bunny Rescue Villikanínur Gives Bunnies New Home

Icelandic Bunny Rescue Villikanínur Gives Bunnies New Home

by

News
Icelandair Fires Its Flight Attendants In Middle Of Labour Negotiations

Icelandair Fires Its Flight Attendants In Middle Of Labour Negotiations

by

News
Icelanders Important For Faroese Tourism Industry

Icelanders Important For Faroese Tourism Industry

by

News
New Data On Icelandic Greenhouse Gas Emissions Paints A Mixed Picture

New Data On Icelandic Greenhouse Gas Emissions Paints A Mixed Picture

by

News
Heavy Rain And Winds Raise Warning Level To Orange

Heavy Rain And Winds Raise Warning Level To Orange

by

Show Me More!