Microsoft announced in May that it will cease to offer the Icelandic-language version of the Outlook app for Apple smartphones at the end of June, Morgunblaðið reports. Icelandic is one of 27 languages that the company plans to remove from its list this time, according to foreign media reports.

Norska Dagbladet, one of Norway’s largest newspapers, has announced that Norwegian Nynorsk, one of the country’s co-official standardized written registers of its official language, is another of the languages in question that will no longer be offered. However, Norwegian Bokmål, the other official written register, will still be offered.

As stated on the OnMSft web, Microsoft explains that these changes will be made to maintain coordination across all openings for Apple smart devices, as reiterated on Morgunblaðið on May 25.

There is no mention of Android device services in the aforementioned publications. The Icelandic version of the Outlook app is currently available, but Icelandic is not on the list of languages available for Android devices on the Microsoft website.

