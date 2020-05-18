From Iceland — Cost Of Testing Tourists Fifty Million ISK Daily

Photo by Maarten Visser

The cost of testing travelers at Keflavík Airport could amount to up to 50 million ISK per diem. The testing will begin on June 15th, the same day the borders reopen, MBL reports.

Each test costs 50,000 ISK, and it is estimated that roughly 1,000 samples will be taken each day. This is according to a letter of appointment that was presented at a government meeting on Friday. The letter named Hildur Helgadóttir director of the initiative, and appointed a committee to oversee operations. This committee will be represented by Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason, National Commissioner of Police Viðir Reynisson, national airport authority Isavia, national hospital Landspítali, and the Chief of Police at Keflavík Airport.

Samples will be sent to Landspítali Department of Virology, where an analysis will be made within five hours. The goal is for samples to be taken from all arrivals in Keflavík, although travelers can skip the test if they bring sufficient proof that they have already been tested and do not have the virus.

At this time it is unclear what the procedure is in the event of a positive test. What is clear is that the government will cover the cost of testing, RÚV reports. The initiative will last for two weeks, at which time the progress will be evaluated and assessed. If the project is successful, then passengers will be charged for further tests.

In other words, if you think you might have COVID-19, but you can’t get tested, come to Iceland and we’ll test you for free. But hurry! This offer only lasts two weeks.

