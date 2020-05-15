From Iceland — Free Bar Of Omnom Chocolate With Your Overseas Subscription To The Reykjavik Grapevine!

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Reykjavík Grapevine are proud to announce two things: first, that we will be returning to publishing printed editions of our magazine and our Best Of supplementals next month; and two, we’re giving away chocolate.

The first 200 people outside of Iceland who buy a subscription to the Reykjavík Grapevine for June Issues will also get a free bar of Iceland’s own Omnom Chocolate—specifically, the decadently rich 66% Madagascar chocolate.

Omnom makes their own chocolate, right here in Reykjavík, with beans they source directly from farmers in Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Belize and the Dominican Republic—all organic and fair trade certified. The Madagaskar 66% is a must for dark chocolate lovers, and makes for superb nibbling while reading the latest in travel, music, culture and news in Iceland.

So do yourself a favour, or gift a friend, and get a subscription to the Reykjavík Grapevine today!