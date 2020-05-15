Kids Stand In Heart Shape Outside Retirement Community

Photo by Grundarfjörður/Tómas Freyr

Students at Grundarfjörður Elementary School, Eldhömar and Sólvöllir kindergarten banded together to stand in a heart shape outside of the Fellaskjól Retirement Home on Monday, May 4th, Skessuhorn reports.

Since the ban on assembly has been lifted and school is back in session, the students have been thinking about the elderly citizens in the residence who are still in isolation. As a show of solidarity, the kids all came together and formed a heart outside the residence.

The town website says that the heart is symbolic, because the situation in recent weeks has caused the hearts of locals and people in all countries to beat in rhythm.

At Fellaskjóli, there are still some restrictions on visits, which were extended last week. Grundarfjörður continues to respect the rules that have been in place in recent weeks, but officials say that it is important not to focus on the negative. Instead, they urge people to “look at what we have learned and what we want to take with us from this experience.”

