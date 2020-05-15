From Iceland — Will Ferrell Awards Italy 12 Points In Iceland's Mock Eurovision Contest

Photo by RUV screenshot

Hollywood star Will Ferrell made a guest appearance on RÚV’s Eurovision Celebrationfai show last night to reveal that Iceland’s favourite contribution was ‘Fai Rumore’ sung by Italy’s Diadato.

In response to the devastating cancellation of Eurovision 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RÚV has been hosting a mock version of the contest. In the second round of the informal competition, Will Ferrell appeared through video-call to announce that Icelanders awarded Italy’s Diadato 12 points in the live televote. Contributions from Russia, Lithuania, Denmark and Bulgaria also proved popular.

As reported, Will Ferrell recently travelled to Iceland to shoot a new Netflix film about Eurovision in which he and Rachel McAdams play aspiring Icelandic musicians.

The actor was full of praise for Iceland, saying “you guys are lovely, what a beautiful place on earth”. He was particularly complimentary about Húsavík where the majority of the Eurovision movie was filmed.

The cancellation of Eurovision 2020 has hit Icelanders especially hard as national hero Daði Freyr was widely tipped to be this year’s winner. Shockingly, Iceland has never won a contest despite participating since 1986.

Sweden also hosted a mock Eurovision contest and crowned Daði Freyr and Gagnamagnið as winner.

And the Swedish winner is… ICELAND! 🇮🇸 The entry is invited to perform in the 2021 #Melfest as an interval act. Daði & Gagnamagnið received the 12 points from both the viewers and the jury. 1,461,000 votes were cast tonight. #Eurovision #escSE The show:👉https://t.co/Ru1vGO8BFK pic.twitter.com/YDsCuEs74s — Melodifestivalen (@SVTmelfest) May 14, 2020

On May 15th at 19:000 Icelandic time, RÚV will be airing a Eurovision Celebration in which all this year’s entrants will sing together through video-call. If that isn’t enough for all you Eurovision fanatics, it’ll be followed by a Eurovision party aired live from Harpa, featuring Eurobandið and several mystery special guests.

Note: The year in which Iceland joined Eurovision has been corrected.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.